Lexington apartment fire determined 'incendiary' in nature, suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington apartment fire from last week has been determined by firefighters as "incendiary" in nature.

The fire happened Friday, September 3rd at the Pinebrook Apartments off Tates Creek Road near Armstrong Mill Road.

Three people, including a Lexington firefighter, were taken to the hospital.

Four apartments inside the two-story building are destroyed. The other apartments nearby were not damaged.

The fire department says the firefighter had minor injuries. LEX 18 learned two more people were injured jumping off a balcony before emergency crews got on the scene. The people living inside also had five dogs. They lowered two of them over the balcony, and firefighters rescued one. Once the fire was out, they also found two dogs inside, thankfully alive.

A suspect is now in custody.