Lexington-born composer celebrates city's 250th anniversary with free concert

(LEX 18) — An internationally recognized, award-winning composer is returning to his roots this weekend to celebrate Lexington's 250th anniversary with a specially commissioned orchestral piece.

Shawn Okpebholo, who grew up in Lexington, will see his work "A Mighty Long Way" performed by the Lexington Philharmonic at the Singletary Center on Sunday in a free concert celebrating the city's milestone anniversary.

"My journey took me, it's literally taken me all over the world," Okpebholo said.

But this weekend, he's back in the Bluegrass where his musical career began.

"My music education came through the Salvation Army Church and the Lexington public school system," Okpebholo said.

Okpebholo was excited to share his perspective of the place where he grew up.

"Lexington is such a beautiful vibrant city, but it's also complex, and so I wanted to do my best job to try to evoke that in the music, and so that's what I did," Okpebholo said.

"The piece is called "A Mighty Long Way," which is a reference to a Negro spiritual that talks about how far we've come," he explained.

The piece consists of four movements, each representing different aspects of Lexington's identity and history. "Hoofbeat Fanfare" references the city's equestrian tradition, while "After Bourbon" explores coming together over Kentucky's signature drink. "Cheapside" addresses the city's dark history of slavery, the progress that has been made, and what still needs to be done. "Beyond Bluegrass" offers his interpretation of bluegrass music.

Okpebholo says there's something for everyone in these musical notes.

"So, for example, in "Hoofbeat Fanfare", you'll hear in and out of that piece the famous bugle call that you hear when the horses are about to race. So there are some familiar things," Okpebholo said.

Sunday's performance will be a full-circle moment for the composer, as he joins the Lexington Philharmonic in celebrating his city.

"As a 3rd grader, the Lexington Philharmonic was the first orchestra I saw," Okpebholo said. "I remember thinking I need to be a part of something like that, so to come back decades later to write for this orchestra, the first orchestra I experienced, that's amazing, providential, serendipitous."

The concert is currently at capacity. You can learn more about the event here.