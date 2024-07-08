Watch Now
Lexington Burger Week 2024 is underway: Here's where you can participate

NuHealth Kitchen<br/>
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is officially underway, with over 40 specialty burgers to choose from across the city.

The annual event runs from July 8-14, and features specialty burgers at locations around Lexington for just $7 each.

The week-long burger celebration is a way for restaurants to show off to new customers, and a chance for locals to sample food from new locations.

This year's participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye
  • Bad Wolf Burgers
  • The Barn Door Grill
  • Barrel 53 Restaurant and Grill
  • Bear & The Butcher
  • Big City Pizza
  • Bru Burger
  • Campus Pub
  • Charlie Brown's
  • Chevy Chase Inn
  • Crank & Boom
  • Drake's
  • First Watch
  • Goodwood
  • Harry's
  • Honey J's Southern Eatery
  • Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
  • Jack Brown's
  • Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen
  • Kentucky Strong BBQ
  • L8Nite
  • Cornerstone Exchange Food Hall
  • Lex Live
  • Birdies and Bourbon
  • Mimi's Southern Style Cooking
  • Mi Pequena Hacienda
  • Nic & Norman's
  • NuHealth Kitchen
  • The Rackhouse Tavern
  • The Sage Rabbit
  • Stella's Kentucky Deli
  • Wild Eggs

