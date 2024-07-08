Lexington Burger Week 2024 is underway: Here's where you can participate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is officially underway, with over 40 specialty burgers to choose from across the city.

The annual event runs from July 8-14, and features specialty burgers at locations around Lexington for just $7 each.

The week-long burger celebration is a way for restaurants to show off to new customers, and a chance for locals to sample food from new locations.

This year's participating restaurants include: