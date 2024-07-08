Lexington Burger Week 2024 is underway: Here's where you can participate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is officially underway, with over 40 specialty burgers to choose from across the city.
The annual event runs from July 8-14, and features specialty burgers at locations around Lexington for just $7 each.
The week-long burger celebration is a way for restaurants to show off to new customers, and a chance for locals to sample food from new locations.
This year's participating restaurants include:
- Agave & Rye
- Bad Wolf Burgers
- The Barn Door Grill
- Barrel 53 Restaurant and Grill
- Bear & The Butcher
- Big City Pizza
- Bru Burger
- Campus Pub
- Charlie Brown's
- Chevy Chase Inn
- Crank & Boom
- Drake's
- First Watch
- Goodwood
- Harry's
- Honey J's Southern Eatery
- Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
- Jack Brown's
- Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen
- Kentucky Strong BBQ
- L8Nite
- Cornerstone Exchange Food Hall
- Lex Live
- Birdies and Bourbon
- Mimi's Southern Style Cooking
- Mi Pequena Hacienda
- Nic & Norman's
- NuHealth Kitchen
- The Rackhouse Tavern
- The Sage Rabbit
- Stella's Kentucky Deli
- Wild Eggs