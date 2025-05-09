Lexington Catholic students celebrate first American pope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Catholics around the world are continuing to celebrate the selection of a new leader of the church, including students at Lexington Catholic High School.

Some Lexington Catholic students were able to watch the decision unfold in real time.

"We put it up on the board, and we we're just watching this chimney to see if anything happens," said sophomore Abigail Turner.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, of Chicago, made history as the first American to hold the Papacy, as Pope Leo XIV.

"It was just a really surreal moment, though, when the white smoke went out and we knew there was a Pope," said sophomore Jake Williamson.

Students explained their excitement to have an American lead the Vatican, and what it could mean for Catholics in the United States.

"Having an American Pope is a good idea, so they can face some of the problems we're facing here and all around the world," said sophomore Sophia Arms.

After the death of Pope Francis in April, even the youngest parishioners are now moving from a state of grief to one of celebration.

"It's been great to transition from sorrow and joy into a new era, and hopefully a great new era," said Williamson.