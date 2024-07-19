Lexington Catholic's tribute to Father Norman Fischer

(LEX 18) — A long line of people made their way into Lexington Catholic High School on Thursday for a Mass in memory of Father Norman Fischer.

"Father Norman was absolutely everything to this school," Rob Rumpke said.

Rumpke, Lexington Catholic's school president, continues to reflect on Father Norman as a great connector of people.

"He made the children feel welcome, and he made everybody feel so special. Every place he went, he lit up the room," Rumpke added.

In this gym, Lexington Catholic recent graduates delivered tributes speaking about Father Norman as a mentor, loving priest, and friend. Fischer's positive impact was a constant through the halls of Lexington Catholic and beyond.

"He had a smile that lit up the room...that wonderful Father Norman smile. He was all about inclusion. Everywhere he went, every person he touched, he made feel special. He will be sorely missed; he can't be replaced. It's impossible for him to be replaced," Rumpke noted.

Arrangements for Father Norman have been set. His visitation will be held July 27 from noon to 6 pm and 3:30 to 8 pm July 28 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. There will be a funeral mass, Monday July 29 at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

