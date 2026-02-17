Lexington celebrates Fat Tuesday with authentic Cajun flavors and community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington may not have the grand parades of New Orleans, but the city's Fat Tuesday celebrations are packed with authentic Cajun flavors and community spirit. Local restaurants and venues across town embraced the Mardi Gras tradition, offering special menus and festivities to mark the final day of indulgence before Lent begins.

At Bourbon n' Toulouse on Euclid Avenue, customers lined up as soon as doors opened. The restaurant's special Mardi Gras menu featured alligator etouffee, shrimp creole, swamp dogs and king cake.

"It's Fat Tuesday for Catholics, I know that much, so we're filling up, I know that too," Ryne Bunting said, picking up food for his office.

"Today I got the gator etouffee and it was fantastic," Mia Adams, another patron said.

For many customers, the celebration wasn't necessarily tied to religious observance. Some , like Mia Adams, simply enjoyed their weekly tradition at the restaurant.

"I try to eat here at Bn'T once a week with them," Adams said, gesturing to her family.

Others combined their Fat Tuesday dining with other activities. Terri Pattie and Carla Tomlin came straight from bible study.

"I just love Cajun food, love Cajun food," Pattie said.

The restaurant's kitchen had been operating in carnival mode for a full week leading up to Fat Tuesday. According to staff, their five-day Mardi Gras menu generates revenue equivalent to two weeks of normal business.

With 50 catering orders to fulfill before 3 p.m., the staff nearly worked around the clock to meet demand.

"A lot of people work double shifts which means they're working 10 to 12 hours. I got here at 4:40 this morning. There's just a lot to do," Manager Hurshel Wingate said.

Bourbon n' Toulouse marked its 22nd year of Fat Tuesday celebrations on Euclid Avenue, continuing to serve Lexington its own taste of the French Quarter.

The Fat Tuesday festivities extended beyond Bourbon n' Toulouse, with celebrations happening across Lexington.

Gumbo Ya Ya at Brannon Crossing hosted a Fat Tuesday celebration featuring a special extended menu. West Sixth Brewing partnered with Smithtown Seafood to offer a Mardi Gras buffet until 8 p.m. The Burl presented an indoor show featuring the Baja Yetis starting at 8 p.m., while Proud Mary Barbecue hosted a Mardi Gras party complete with buffet and live band.