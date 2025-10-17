Lexington Children's Museum celebrates 35 years of inspiring young minds in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Children's Museum is marking a major milestone — 35 years of sparking curiosity and creating memories for families across the Bluegrass region.

If you grew up in central Kentucky, you likely have fond memories of this beloved institution. Whether you remember the iconic water works exhibit or visited when it was called the Explorium of Lexington for nearly two decades, the museum has been a community staple since its founding in 1990.

"You know, I think generations of families have been making memories here," said Abigail Prang with the Lexington Childrens Museum.

The museum was established through a public-private partnership with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and continues to operate from its original location, The Square. Inside, interactive exhibits have been inspiring children for more than three decades.

"All the time, we hear from people who grew up here or who bring their kids here and now in some cases they're even bringing their grandkids and great-grandkids here," said Prang.

To celebrate the anniversary, the museum hosted a "Party Like the '90s" event on Friday, rolling back admission prices to the original 1990 rates — just $1.50 for children and $2.50 for adults.

The celebration highlighted both the museum's rich history and its exciting future, featuring new exhibits and programming.

"We have a little hospital and a new flight simulator, all kinds of fun things," said Prang.

The museum is also expanding its event offerings with new cultural programming.

"We had Casa de la Cultura for our first one, next is local folk musicians, and we have a lot planned out. I think that's gonna be a lot of fun," said Prang.

"There are so many iconic things that people remember from the museum, but we're always rolling out new stuff too to keep it fresh and relevant," said Prang.

As a special anniversary promotion, anyone born in 1990 can visit the museum for free throughout October with valid identification.