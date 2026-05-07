Lexington Children's Museum receives $5.8 million in funding for new facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Children's Museum received $5.8 million this spring thanks to the General Assembly. Director Colby Ernest tells LEX 18 the funding was desperately needed to go towards a new facility.

"We're seeing numbers through the door that we haven't seen in 15 years," said Ernest.

He said last year, they had to turn away 50 field trips because the current location couldn't accommodate.

Education is at the core of their mission, which makes getting a new facility that much more important, Ernest said.

"We want to be a space where teachers can bring into a non-traditional setting to learn some of the concepts they're learning in the classroom in a non-traditional way, in a setting like a children's museum and they're learning all that through active play," said Ernest.

Ernest says the new location will also be in downtown Lexington and will feature outdoor space and ample parking.