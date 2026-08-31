Lexington churches host gospel benefit concert for teen recovering from rare genetic condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Julian Gonzales, 17, is recovering from adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, a rare genetic condition that has already claimed the life of his older brother.

Three Lexington churches teamed up Sunday evening to host a gospel benefit concert at Consolidated Baptist Church to raise money for the Gonzales family's medical bills.

Jennifer Jones said the condition runs in families and carries a devastating history for the Gonzaleses.

"It's a rare genetic condition that's passed from mother to son. Uh, the family already lost their oldest son to the same condition."

Julian was able to receive a bone marrow transplant with the help of his 10-year-old sister, Isabel, who was a perfect stem cell match.

Jones said the match was extraordinary.

"So we had a 10-year-old sister that was a perfect stem cell match for him, so she was a 10 out of 10, which is very, very rare. That was totally a doctor, and he is healing. We're claiming that he's healed. His stem cells have totally been replaced with her healthy stem cells."

Julian's family said he is expected to return home in October, followed by an 80-day quarantine.

Organizers said they are working toward a fundraising goal of $40,000. Carla Mack encouraged the community to keep contributing.

"We're trying to reach $40,000, so we're getting there. So hopefully, whatever the community can do to continue to donate and send, we appreciate it."

If you'd like to help out the Gonzales family, you can donate to the following payment options:

Cashapp: $senoragnzis

Venmo: @cranane

You can also help support Julian Gonzales on his Children Organ Transplant Association page by donating at this link.