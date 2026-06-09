Lexington City Council passes moratorium on data center development after sale of former Lexmark data center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Following last week's sale of a former Lexmark data center to DartPoints Operating Company, members of Lexington's City Council announced Tuesday that the council has enacted a moratorium on data center development.

Alongside the moratorium, the council initiated a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment (ZOTA) process "to review and establish regulations for data center development," said 1st District Councilmember Tyler Morton on social media.

"This action allows our community and local leaders the opportunity to thoughtfully consider the impacts, benefits, and long-term implications of data centers in Lexington before additional projects move forward," Morton said.

5th District Councilmember Liz Sheehan also announced the moratorium and initiation of the council's process to develop rules and regulations surrounding data centers.

"As we continue to gather more information about what DartPoints intends to do on the site, Council has declared a moratorium on data center development and has initiated the process to formally modernize our regulations to data centers," Sheehan said.

According to Emma Curtis, who represents Lexington's 4th District, the decision was unanimous.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also released a statement following the announcement, voicing her support for the moratorium.

“We need to think very carefully about data centers,” she said in a release. “They do not produce many jobs, and have the potential to increase utility costs on local residents, as well as other concerns. I support very tight controls.”

The release goes on to say that Gorton has also refused to support public incentives for the proposed data center on Lexmark property.

Covering Kentucky Community group holds meeting in opposition to Lexington data center sale Ajay Patel

Community members gathered on Monday night to voice their concerns and opposition to the project.