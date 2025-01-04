Lexington city leaders discuss winter storm preps ahead of Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City leaders held a press conference Friday to discuss preparedness for the upcoming winter weather.

“Our city is prepared for what is going to come our way, and we make investments each year in salt, equipment and facilities,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Crews with streets and roads have been pre-treating hills and bridges throughout the day Friday. They also have crews on standby starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

"We are fortunate that this will not begin as a rain event, so it will allow our crews to get the salt bring mixture down," said director Rob Allen.

Emergency management director Rob Larkin suggested getting household items now like medications, food, diapers, warm clothes, and blankets.

"Significant ice accumulations across portions of the watch area may result in tree and powerline damage, power outages will be possible," said Larkin.

When heating your home during the winter weather coming Sunday into Monday, fire chief Jason Wells said to use caution with space heaters.

"They need to be at least three feet away from any combustible and it's always important to have working smoke alarms, but this time of year it's critical to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors," said Wells.

Assistant police chief Shawn Coleman said drivers need to have food, water, medication and a phone charger in your vehicle. He said to also make sure you have a full tank of gas.

"If you have to travel, slow down, you need to reduce your speed by 50% if the roads are covered," said Coleman.

For those in need of shelter, housing advocacy commissioner Charlie Lanter said they've enacted the city's emergency winter weather plan. He also said the shelters extend their capacity and services.

"They're not turning people away and folks don't have to leave during the day, and they're able to stay in the facility 24 hours," said Lanter.

The time to get prepared is now.