Lexington coffee shop offers inclusive option for customers observing Ramadan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington coffee shop is spreading a message of inclusivity during the month of Ramadan by offering a special option for Muslim customers who are observing the holy month's fasting requirements.

The owners of Leestown Coffee House told LEX 18 that they wanted their Muslim customers to feel seen and supported in the local community.

"We want to be as inclusive as possible. We want to offer something for everybody, no matter what their situation is," said co-owner Thomas Ward.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to sunset, meaning they do not eat or drink during daylight hours. Since Leestown Coffee House closes in the afternoons, the owners are offering a new option for coffee drinkers: takeaway jars of iced lattes.

They can keep them in the fridge and add ice later when they're done fasting. Customers can choose any flavor of small, iced latte. A glass jar is $1.25, but if they bring back a clean jar they get refills at a normal price.

The coffee shop's social media posts about the new option have received countless positive comments. The owners even ordered more glass jars to keep up with demand.

"It didn't feel like a big gesture to us, but we love that so many people have been so appreciative," said co-owner Bre Taulbee. "It just really feels like they hadn't seen this type of inclusivity in the past."

The owners hope that other small businesses hop on board.

"Sometimes we get a little timid to reach out and talk about other cultures that aren't our own," said Taulbee. "But, I think it's so important to learn about them, appreciate them, respect them."

Ramadan ends on Thursday, Mar. 19, when Muslims will celebrate with Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the period of fasting.