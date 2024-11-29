Lexington collects used cooking oil in annual Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you’re left wondering what to do with leftover grease from your Thanksgiving – or any other holiday meal for that matter – the city of Lexington is reminding people not to just pour it down the drain.

Today, Lexington provided an avenue for people to get their used turkey oil off their hands with the Gobble Grease Toss.

“Gobble Grease Toss, we host after Thanksgiving where we collect people’s used cooking oil,” said Brendan Campbell, event coordinator. “A lot of people fry a turkey at Thanksgiving, so we take all that oil and we partner with UK Center for Applied Energy Research and they use some for their research that they have going on, and the rest of it goes to Kelley Green Biofuel.”

This is the 15th year for the Gobble Grease Toss, and for the past nine years, the city has collected the grease at Redwood Cooperative School.

“We’ll take any cooking oil, or grease, or fats,” said Campbell, “so some people save it up all year and bring it out here.”

While some people save the grease, this toss has also turned into a post-Thanksgiving tradition for others.

“I think it’s kind of cool to see when people bring all of their neighbors’ as well,” Campbell added. “They’ll kind of have a little community thing going on, like the one guy with the pickup truck will bring all of his neighbors’ frying oil out.”

While the city puts on the gobble grease toss at Thanksgiving, it’s a bad idea in general to pour grease and cooking oil down the drain. To properly get rid of cooking oil, you can put it in an old container. Make sure to let the oil cool down before you pour it into any plastic and throw it away.

“We don’t want people to be dumping all the oil down their drains because it will clog up in your house, which leads to an expensive plumbing bill,” Campbell said. “If it gets into the sanitary sewers that will cause backups and all that.”

Now that the Thanksgiving season is over, Lexington also has a holiday light collection drive taking place. The city asks that you recycle old lights and other small or broken holiday electronics through this collection drive, rather than throwing them in the recycling can.

The holiday light collection drive goes through January 12. You can find where to drop of the lights here.