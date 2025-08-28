Lexington community gathers for Unity event on anniversary of MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people from across Lexington came together Thursday afternoon for the inaugural "Hands Across - Stand Together" event, forming a human chain that stretched down Versailles Road and Main Street in downtown.

The gathering, which took place on the 62nd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, brought together people of all different backgrounds to hold hands in solidarity for one hour.

"Our country is not the country I grew up in. I want to represent peace. I want comfort, I want my country back," said Vice Chair of the Richmond Powwow Native American Association Janet Quigg.

The event was explicitly designed as a celebration of unity rather than a political protest. Faith leaders, activists, and community members joined together to show support for one another.

"This is not a protest. Anyone is welcome. It's a celebration of the unity that speaks to all of us," said organizer Jeff Rubin.

Participants emphasized themes of connection and mutual support throughout the afternoon gathering.

"We are all immigrants from somewhere, but look how much greater this country is based upon the fact that we have all this diversity and willingness to believe they can be part of a better nation," said Rubin.

"We are all connected, we are all related. What happens to one happens to us all. We have to be better and we have to look out for each other," said Quigg.

The timing of the event on the anniversary of King's historic speech was intentional, with organizers calling for people to honor what makes us all human.

"Darkness cannot defeat darkness, only light. Hate cannot defeat hate. Only love. And so we're asking that people just step back, ease up, listen. If we take the time to listen we're going to learn, and we're going to grow," said Rubin.

The human chain demonstration represented a call for unity and understanding in the community, with organizers hoping the message of solidarity would resonate beyond the single afternoon gathering.

