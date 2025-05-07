Lexington community members rally for renters rights, more transportation options at 'BUILD' event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Concerned community members in Lexington gathered together on Tuesday night for the annual "BUILD" event, which brings together churches and their congregations to demand change.

Kabby Akers, a member of BUILD's Transportation Committee, noted that members are pushing for more transportation options in Lexington.

"For the health of the community micro transit would be a godsend I believe," Akers expressed. "Micro transit is kind of like Uber or Lyft but it would be run through Lextran so people would get door to door service within a particular zone."

Akers said the committee started a study with Lextran in 2024 that's nearly complete. They're calling for the data to be released to the public.

The reported 1,500 people that attended the event also wanted to hear about the housing problems in the city. According to a recent study, more than half of the renters in Lexington feel like they're in an unsafe situation.

"When people have somewhere that's safe, that's healthy, that's secure, that they can rely on that they truly can call home...your mental health your well being is increased, your enjoyment of work your ability to care for and be present for your family, and friends and to have a life and feel secure; that's important that's crucial," Minister Brian Chenowith stated.

Chenowith added that they've requested code enforcement release the data on the biggest issues being reported by landlords and renters. The committee said they will then work with UK researchers to determine how to tackle the rental situation in the area.

