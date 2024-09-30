Lexington company offers community free fruits, vegetables after Helene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 118) — Agriculture company Black Soil KY is helping people restock their refrigerators after widespread power outages over the weekend caused by major winds and rainfall.

The company said they want to support the community after significant challenges from Hurricane Helene.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, the company is offering free, fresh fruits and vegetables grown by Black and Indigenous farmers.

Black Soil KY is distributing the bags of produce at their new fulfillment center, located at 820 Lane Allen Road, Suite 176 in Lexington.