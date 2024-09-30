Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington company offers community free fruits, vegetables after Helene

black soil vegatables.png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 118) — Agriculture company Black Soil KY is helping people restock their refrigerators after widespread power outages over the weekend caused by major winds and rainfall.

The company said they want to support the community after significant challenges from Hurricane Helene.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, the company is offering free, fresh fruits and vegetables grown by Black and Indigenous farmers.

Black Soil KY is distributing the bags of produce at their new fulfillment center, located at 820 Lane Allen Road, Suite 176 in Lexington.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18