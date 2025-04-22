Lexington custody officer remembered following his reported death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Community Corrections is remembering one of its own, Officer Kevin Chaney, after he reportedly died while off duty over the weekend, the organization reported.

According to a social media post, Officer Chaney joined the department in June 2024 and served as a custody officer on first shift.

"We will miss our brother, he leaves behind a legacy that will not be forgotten," the post read.

Further, the Lexington Police Department added to the condolences stating, "We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of our public safety family members, Officer Kevin Chaney, with Lexington Community Corrections."

A cause of death has not been reported at this time.