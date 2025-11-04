Lexington councilmember pushes for change after deadly July gas leak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington councilmember plans to introduce an ordinance requiring carbon monoxide detectors in rental properties after a deadly leak killed one tenant and sickened 11 others at an apartment complex in July.

Samuel Lee Gross died and 11 other tenants at the Oxford Circle Apartments became ill when carbon monoxide leaked from an inoperable boiler and exhaust system. The Lexington Fire Marshal's Office, Columbia Gas and local code enforcement determined the building had no carbon monoxide detectors in the units, and property owners were not required to install them.

Carbon monoxide gas is odorless, colorless and tasteless, making it particularly dangerous for residents who cannot detect its presence.

"When it happened I thought I have to do something because something like this should never happen again," said Jennifer Reynolds, 11th District Councilmember for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The Oxford Circle Apartments are located in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood, where Reynolds says half of her constituents are renters. In January, she plans to introduce an ordinance in the Social Services and Public Safety Committee requiring rental owners of apartments and homes and duplexes with gas appliances or garages to install carbon monoxide detectors.

"Really - we're just trying to save lives - I think everybody has a responsibility when you're a landlord to maintain a safe environment for your tenant," Reynolds said.

The Lexington Fire Department responds to regular calls about possible carbon monoxide leaks. In 2023, fire officials went on 298 carbon monoxide runs, with 45 involving carbon monoxide sickness. In 2024, that number increased to 373 runs with 31 carbon monoxide sicknesses reported.

The fire department says the runs can range from a beeping carbon monoxide alarm to someone experiencing headaches from carbon monoxide exposure, or worse situations.

Reynolds said she doesn't expect much pushback from her plan.

"I don't, I've received a lot of positive feedback I think everybody kind of feels after this incident why wasn't this already in place?" Reynolds said.

She plans to introduce the item at the January Social Services and Public Safety Committee. If it passes, it could go before the full council early next year.