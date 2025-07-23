Lexington Councilwoman Denise Gray announces resignation from position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Councilwoman Denise Gray announced her resignation from her position as the Sixth District Representative on the Lexington-Fayette Urban Council after serving for two terms, effective on July 31.

According to a release, Gray has accepted a position in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the Executive Director of Nia Imani Family, a nonprofit that provides housing and holistic support for women and families who are recovering from trauma.

“This is not goodbye—this is growth,” said Gray. “Serving the people of Lexington’s Northside, where I was born and raised, has been the honor of my life. But I believe God is calling me to lead in a new way. A way that continues my lifelong commitment to communities in need and amplifying the voices of the unheard.”

The release noted that Councilwoman Gray made history as the first Black woman to run for Kentucky State Senate and she later founded the annual "Youth in Government Day" to "empower the next generation of civic leaders."

Councilwoman Gray, the release read, also focused on raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence, specifically in underserved communities.

“Sharing my own story was not easy,” Gray reflected. “But I knew that if I didn’t speak up, too many people—especially women of color—would continue to suffer in silence. I fought to make sure survivors were seen, believed, and supported. I’m proud to carry that same commitment into my role at Nia Imani Family.”

Gray added, "I am walking into this new season with purpose, peace, and a deep belief that healing is possible—at the personal, family, and community levels. Milwaukee feels like home. I’m ready to bring my whole self to this work, rooted in faith, justice, and collective power."

