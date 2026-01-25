Lexington crews battle winter storm as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington road crews are working around the clock as the city remains under a state of emergency, with dropping temperatures creating additional challenges for snow removal efforts.

More than 40 trucks and around 100 people are working each shift to stay ahead of the volatile weather conditions. Director of Streets and Roads Rob Allen said crews are doing everything possible before nightfall.

"It's all hands on deck. I'm driving a truck with a plow. We're trying to get as much knocked off as we can. We're trying to get storm sewer inlets open, we've got some extra crews downtown, trying to get crosswalks taken care of. Just trying to get as much done before the sun goes down," said LFUCG Director of Streets and Roads Rob Allen.

Allen's biggest message to residents is to stay off the roads and avoid street parking to help crews do their work effectively.

"We're still asking folks to stay home and not park on the street. Help us help you. I understand if you're a medical professional or HVAC person, certainly slow down, make sure your car is topped off with fuel, and have a couple bottles of water, a snow shovel, something like that, cell phone, and cell phone charger," Allen said.

He also asked residents to be patient as crews work to clear all roads after the snow stops, which is predicted to continue through Monday morning.

"They need to be patient. Our plan is designed to finish the plowing after the snow stops. And it's still predicted to go through tomorrow morning. So we've got a pretty busy week ahead of us," Allen said.

Meanwhile, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office is offering prescription pickup services and free rides for healthcare workers or people in need of shelter. Sheriff Kathy Witt said the department has already transported hundreds of people who needed safe transportation.

"It's an honor. It's an honor to do this work. We want to make sure we fill those gaps in service. It's also a great opportunity to get to know a member of the community and know that they can trust those men and women in uniform. It's a win all around," Witt said.

If you are in need of help picking up a prescription, or are a healthcare worker or person in need of shelter, please call: 859-252-1771 and ask for "Winter Care."

