Lexington crews prepare for potential measurable snowfall Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All across central Kentucky, salt barns are stocked and ready to go this week.

The transportation cabinet says workers are trained and they've even started spreading brine on the roads ahead of time.

Of course, this year COVID-19 is also a concern.

So what happens if snow plow drivers get sick and can't make it to work?

Spokeswoman Natasha Lacy tells us that shouldn't be too big of a worry. She says that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has hired interim crew members in case someone is out sick. Lacy says they can also call on UK, county, or city agencies for help.

"That should not be a public concern. We will of course do the job as is necessary, as always," said Lacy.

Crews are also reminding drivers that if you see a snow plow driver on the road this week to please give them space to do their job and ensure everyone stays safe.

Transportation officials advise drivers to always pay attention to winter weather advisories when preparing to drive.

That way drivers know what to expect. Also be sure that your vehicle is winterized, allow more time for a slower commute, and pack an emergency supply kit to be safe.

