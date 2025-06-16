Lexington deli owners ready to return to their once flooded home

CLIFTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In April, the rising waters of the Kentucky River swallowed David and Krissy Fraser's beloved log cabin, leaving it submerged up to the roof for days. Nearly two months later, the couple is determined to return home, albeit to a house that's a shell of what it was.

"There was 12 feet of mud in there it even got in our furnace and our attic," Davis Fraser said as he took customer orders at the couple's busy downtown Lexington restaurant, The Courtyard Deli.

"The initial shock of being underwater is kind of gone now. It's about keeping your head up and getting it done so my wife can go back in her house and cook in her kitchen," Fraser said.

While they were serving up the loyal lunch crowd Monday, construction workers were busy rebuilding the couple's home in the Clifton community of Woodford County. Their home of 32 years has been stripped down to the studs. Contractors are now rewiring all the electric, installing a new furnace, and building a new kitchen, among other fixes

"I put all my electric boxes up high so that if water does come in again I don't have to re-wire again," Fraser said.

The Frasers hope to return home for good before the end of summer.

Soon after the flood, their bread vendor started a GoFundMe page for the Frasers. It generated $12,000. Fraser said most of that money went to remove the 12 feet of mud in the house.

He said he's forever grateful for his loyal customers who donated.

"The biggest thing there is not the money but the love that we get from the community," said Fraser. "We've been down in this community for 30 years too, we know a lot of people, a lot of people know us - like us and they like our food, too."