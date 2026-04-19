Lexington dog survives house fire, becomes fire crew's assistant

A heart-warming, positive story has unfolded in central Kentucky involving a pet's will to live and a human's will for a loving companion.

This week, the Lexington Humane Society fortunately rescued Kyda, a pit bull-French bulldog mix, who survived a house fire. The animal rescuers ensured Kyda was safe and healthy after surviving the fire by checking her heart and lungs.

On-scene tackling the flames was the Lexington Fire Department, and one of the firefighters was moved by Kyda's incredible survival story. The crew member adopted her, and even took her along in the firetruck to help continue keeping central Kentucky safe.

"Stories like Kyda's remind us how powerful compassion and community can be - turning a frightening moment into the happiest ever after," the Lexington Humane Society wrote on Facebook.