Lexington Emmy winner Devine Carama releases 17th album, gives back to community through service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Emmy-winning hip-hop artist Devine Carama released his 17th album, "Legacy Minded Men," on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, choosing the date intentionally as it's also the National Day of Service.

"Obviously I've been an artist for 20 years, got some greys in the beard. As I'm getting older, I'm thinking more and more about legacy," Carama said.

The album represents the culmination of two decades of hip-hop artistry intertwined with years of community activism. Collaborating with artists from Lexington and across the country, "Legacy Minded Men" delves deep into personal triumphs, mistakes, family, faith, and service.

"I wanted to create an album, where if this was my last album, I said what I needed to say," Carama said.

His personal favorite track is "God Over Everything."

"It's dark but there's light, right? There's hope, and so I think that's easily my favorite song on the album," he said.

One hundred percent of digital sales, available on streaming platform Bandcamp, will go back to Carama's youth nonprofit, Believing in Forever. The funds will specifically support its Luna Library at Lexington's Northside Library branch, named after his late daughter.

For those wanting a physical copy, Carama isn't asking for money – he's asking people to serve their community.

"If you do some type of community service, use the hashtag #LeavingALegacyBehind, and you post about it, then we'll ship you a free copy," Carama said.

The effort is rooted in the belief that the seeds you plant will grow through future generations.

"At the same token, I see a lot of young cats that are coming up that are doing the same thing but in their own way. I feel like I can kind of retire from the game because I've sowed my seeds. Now it's time to sit back and watch those grow and bear their own fruit. And that's what leaving a legacy behind is," Carama said.

If you'd like to listen digitally: Legacy Minded Men (Album) | Devine Carama

If you'd like a physical copy: To Puchase My New Album You Don’t Need Money, You Just Have to Serve — Believing in Forever