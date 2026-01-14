Lexington employment agency rebuilds after suspected arson destroyed office space last June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven months after a suspected arsonist destroyed their office space on Patchen Drive off Richmond Road, the team at Express Employment Professionals has returned to their original location.

"The last seven months have been hard and probably devastating to our business. We didn't grow like we should have," owner Laura Mobley-Corn said. "This has kind of been devastating financially," she added, noting that insurance didn't cover all the losses.

Mobley-Corn said her landlord was incredibly cooperative, allowing her and the team to move upstairs while their downstairs space was taken down to the studs and rebuilt. They salvaged whatever work materials they could and were back on the job less than 48 hours after the incident occurred in June.

"We knew we had to be up and running, we had to process payroll, we had to let our clients know because they depend on us to fill their positions. And then our candidates that come in and are looking for work," Mobley-Corn explained.

The team just moved back in last Monday after spending seven months in a challenging situation. Their success is measured by the success of others, so they had no time to feel sorry for themselves or lament what they had lost.

"We will come back. I'm here, I'm part of Lexington, I'm part of the community, I'm an ambassador for the Chamber, we're a part of a lot of different organizations, and we're here to stay," Mobley-Corn said.