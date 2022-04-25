Lexington faith leaders: Drop 2020 protest charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Kentucky faith leaders gathered Monday morning to insist that Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts drop all charges against protesters from summer 2020.

Two years ago, Lexington looked like much of the rest of America; awash in nightly protesters speaking out against police tactics and brutality in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Since those nights, many protestors have accepted plea deals, but one refused, and Sarah Williams still figures to stand trial this summer.

There’s been much progress in these two years, including the ban on no-knock warrants and the mandated use of body cams but it’s not enough.

Faith leaders say no laws were broken back then and the charges are not warranted.

"Among the charges that were brought were charges for inciting a riot, even though there was no riot. Therefore bringing these charges gives the appearance of using the judicial system as an instrument to punish people for exposing policing inequities and inequalities," said Rev. Dr. Keith Tyler/Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The reverend also noted that Roberts is up for re-election and next month's primary will decide his fate.

He urged community members to get out and vote May 17.