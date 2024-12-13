Lexington faith leaders holding prayer service for those dealing with loneliness, grief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's the season of light, but so far many the holidays can be a dark time.

That's why a group of faith leaders in central Kentucky is hosting a prayer service to help people who are grieving.

It's happening Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 at Cathedral of Christ the King, in the Parish Life Center Room A.

The ecumenical service is free and open to the public, and you don't have to be Protestant or Catholic to participate. Organizers say anyone who is struggling with stress or loneliness can find support.

"We want to give hope and let them know God is with them in their suffering and loneliness, and loves them very much," said Linda Harvey, who started the Catholic Mental Health Ministry. The service is part of the larger outreach efforts meant to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health within faith communities.

Organizers say it's especially important to connect with people during the holidays. For many people who are dealing with the loss of a family member or financial strain, it's not the most wonderful time of the year.

A recent NAMI study shows 66% of Americans feel lonely during the holidays, and 50% cannot spend them with their loved ones. Those factors can lead to the "holiday blues."

"It can be a very stressful time, and it can really weigh on you," said Fr. Derek Van Daniker. "We wanted to offer something for those people who don't always find the holidays as a joyful moment."

"We want to be here to say, you are not alone," said Rev. Carol Ruthven. "The service is intended to provide comfort for people and help them make it through the holidays."

The Catholic Mental Health Ministry is also launching a monthly support group in the new year for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

The first meeting is Thursday, January 9th from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

If you or a loved one need support, call or text the suicide hotline at 988. It's free and 24/7.