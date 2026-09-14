Lexington families gather to honor loved ones lost to suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX NEWS) — Families in Lexington gathered for a solemn remembrance mass at Centro de San Juan Diego in honor of loved ones lost to suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The annual event offered a place for healing, where families shared photos of loved ones, lit candles and joined in prayer — while also encouraging honest conversations about mental health.

Dr. David Jobes, a professor of psychology at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., said the mass helps families process grief through faith.

"This is a horrible way to lose someone that you love, and in many ways, people don't know what to do with it religiously. And a mass like this kind of helps people sort this out from a spiritual standpoint."

Dr. Melinda Moore, co-founder of the Catholic Mental Health Ministry, said the event is especially important for Hispanic families.

"Suicide death rates among Hispanic men have increased, and so it's important that we have it here to make it available to those families who have been most impacted."

Dr. Jobes, who directs the Suicide Prevention Lab at Catholic University, said young people are among those most at risk.

"For young people, for a lot of parents, there's a lot of fear. A lot of denial that their children could actually be thinking these thoughts, and yet at the same time they do, and it's the leading cause of death for young people."

Dr. Jobes said saving lives will require more focused and personalized care, pointing to work already underway in Kentucky.

"Doctor (Melinda) Moore runs a clinic at Eastern Kentucky University where they use intervention developed in my lab that's focused on suicide that decreases suicidal ideation. Attempt behaviors and gives people a sense of purpose."

He added that compassionate listening is a critical first step.

"When you approach that with empathy and recognize the struggle, and they feel heard; that's half the battle."

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv