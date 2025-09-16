Lexington family still seeks justice 5 years after unsolved murder of Darrell Price

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five years after her brother was gunned down on a Lexington street, Soraya Moberly still has the same burning questions today that she had immediately after learning her brother had been killed.

"I wanted answers, I needed answers fast, I wanted answers so bad, I wanted to know why. I had so many questions," Moberly said.

On July 11, 2020, police found 31-year-old Darrell Price lying on the ground on Chestnut Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 31-year-old father later died at the hospital.

Police launched a search for suspect Anthony King and arrested him for the murder once they found him. However, the charges were dismissed after being presented to a grand jury.

"We were just told there wasn't enough evidence and we couldn't move forward. So we're still seeking justice. We were very unhappy at the time when we found out," Moberly said.

The case was recently featured as Blue Grass Crime Stoppers' latest "Crime of the Week," bringing renewed attention to the unsolved murder.

Moberly hasn't given up hope for justice. She believes many people were near Chestnut Street the night of the crime, and she's sure someone knows something. However, she fears retaliation is holding witnesses back from coming forward with information.

"This is just something that you don't get used to, but we have to live through it," Moberly said.

She continues to make emotional appeals for anyone with information to speak up.

"Imagine if it was you and your family going through it. You would want justice for your family. No one deserves it, my brother didn't deserve it. His life mattered," Moberly said.

Anyone with information about the murder of Darrell Price is encouraged to contact Blue Grass Crime Stoppers.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.