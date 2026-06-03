Lexington father awaits justice nearly 6 years after son's fatal DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS — Cecil Bowling's world shattered on July 25, 2020, when his 20-year-old son Nate was killed in what police say was a drunk driving crash. Nearly six years later, the grieving father is still waiting for his day in court.

"It's been awful. He's my only biological child, and it's been a big loss," Bowling said.

Nate Bowling was driving home to Georgetown from his job at UPS around 4:30 a.m. when police say Shaurice Taylor, driving under the influence, struck his vehicle near the intersection of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard in Lexington.

According to electronic court documents in Fayette County, Taylor told officers she saw a green traffic light on Citation Boulevard as she went through the intersection. Prosecutors dispute that claim.

Images provided by Bowling Family Photos from Shaurice Taylor's/Nate Bowling's car accident

"She hit him, and it was almost instantaneous death from internal injuries," Bowling said.

Taylor was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI second offense, and failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance. She has remained out of jail awaiting trial.

Court records show multiple trial dates have been set and postponed. In May, a toxicology witness for the prosecution was unavailable, causing another delay.

"We've been following other things that have happened around the Commonwealth of other people that have been in similar circumstances. They've already had trial dates. They're already convicted and already in prison," Bowling said.

Taylor's attorney, Daniel Whitley, said while he sympathizes with the family about the delays, he must conduct due diligence. Whitley said they're still waiting on evidence and lab results from backlogged Kentucky State Police crime labs.

Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman told LEX News she cannot set a trial date until both sides are ready and all evidence is available. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said they have been ready for trial.

"[I'm] frustrated, totally frustrated," Bowling said. "This has been almost six years, and it seems like nothing's getting any further. There's no closure."

The father said the prolonged legal process has added to his family's pain. Bowling hopes another trial date will be set soon, bringing his family one step closer to the justice they've been seeking for nearly six years.

"She can do whatever she wants to. Meanwhile, my son's been in the ground. He's in his grave. He don't get to do anything, and she gets to walk around like nothing ever happened."