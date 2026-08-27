Lexington-Fayette council approves solar facilities on Fayette County farmland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 8-7 last week to allow solar facilities as a conditional use in areas zoned for agriculture.

The policy allows industrial-scale solar facilities to occupy up to 1% of Fayette County — nearly 2,000 acres.

Council member Emma Curtis, who represents District 4, said she supports the measure but acknowledged concerns about corporate responsibility.

"I'd also like to say that I agree that I would prefer to see rooftop solar first. I want to see solar built out in all of these areas, but we also can't rely on the goodwill of corporations who are disinterested in preserving our planet for generations like mine and for generations to come," Curtis said.

Jim Coleman, owner of Coleman Crest Farm, said the decision could have serious consequences for the region.

"The impact would be terrible not only for Uttingertown but also throughout Fayette County and Kentucky," Coleman said. "By just making a decision to say, 'We want to have zero carbon emissions,' I applaud that, but you can't do that without understanding the unintended consequences."

Coleman said those consequences could include taking farmland out of production and driving up rental costs for farmers who depend on leased acreage. He said solar could instead be built on existing commercial and industrial space, including rooftops and parking lots.

Opponents of the measure said they will continue pushing for ways to expand clean energy while protecting Fayette County farmland.

