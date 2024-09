LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering a $5 rabies shot for dogs, cats, and ferrets on Tuesday at Castlewood Park.

Pet owners can make their way to the park, located at 201 Castlewood Drive, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where their animals will receive a rabies vaccination for $5.

The department noted that all cats and ferrets must be in a carrier, while all dogs must be on a leash.