Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports first flu-related death of the season

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 10:01:45-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the first flu-related death of the season.

Health officials say the person was older than 100 who also had COVID-19 at the same time. The department also announced 95 new flu cases, the most in one week this flu season and the fifth straight week of 40+ new cases.

The total of flu-related cases this season is now up to 364 lab-confirmed cases, according to the department.

The city also saw 221 new COVID-19 cases last week, a total that only includes PCR tests and does not include rapid or home-test kits.

The health department is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. Anyone without insurance or kids with Medicaid can get free flu and COVID-19 shots in their Public Health Clinic Monday-Thursday by same-day appointment by calling (859) 288-2483.

Others with insurance can get the COVID-19 shot at area pharmacies or medical providers. Visit www.vaccines.gov to see more options.

