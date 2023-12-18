Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports first flu-related death of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the first flu-related death of the season.

Health officials say the person was older than 100 who also had COVID-19 at the same time. The department also announced 95 new flu cases, the most in one week this flu season and the fifth straight week of 40+ new cases.

The total of flu-related cases this season is now up to 364 lab-confirmed cases, according to the department.

The city also saw 221 new COVID-19 cases last week, a total that only includes PCR tests and does not include rapid or home-test kits.

The health department is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. Anyone without insurance or kids with Medicaid can get free flu and COVID-19 shots in their Public Health Clinic Monday-Thursday by same-day appointment by calling (859) 288-2483.

Others with insurance can get the COVID-19 shot at area pharmacies or medical providers. Visit www.vaccines.gov to see more options.