Lexington, FCPS developing alternate winter bus stop plan for severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington city leaders and Fayette County Public Schools are working on a backup transportation plan aimed at getting students back to the classroom more quickly following severe winter weather.

Mayor Linda Gorton and FCPS Interim Superintendent Bill Bradford announced the effort Thursday, saying the city and school district are developing alternative bus stop routes that could be used when weather conditions make it unsafe to use regularly scheduled neighborhood stops.

The initiative was identified as a priority in Bradford's leadership plan for the 2026-27 school year and is designed for use only during periods of extreme winter weather.

Gorton said she has encouraged FCPS to explore contingency routes for several years as Lexington experiences more varied winter weather conditions.

A joint planning group made up of city and school district representatives has been meeting regularly to identify potential alternate routes and stops.

Officials said the proposed changes would affect bus stops within neighborhoods rather than along major roads. The alternative stops would be activated only during severe winter weather events.

Bradford said the district's goal is to return students and staff to classrooms as soon as conditions are safe.

City and school officials said student safety remains the top priority as the routes are developed. The plan is intended to provide flexibility when road conditions in some neighborhoods remain challenging, even after primary and secondary roads have been cleared.

Officials have not announced when the alternate winter bus stop plan could be implemented.



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