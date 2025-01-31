Lexington figure skating community reacts to plane crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Figure skaters, family, and coaches are among the dead from Wednesday night's mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter in DC.

"I'm sure people here if they didn't know anyone directly we wouldn't be far removed I wouldn't think," said Ben Logan, president and coach with the Thoroughbred Skating Club. "It's a very tight- knit community, very small community,"

He said he tries to teach his more than 100 figure skaters about perseverance, getting up when you fall, and getting through hard times. In the last 24 hours, they've had to put that into practice.

"My thoughts and I think all of our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, of everyone, the figure skaters and everyone that was on that plane," said Logan.

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck the figure skating community.

"There was another plane crash in 1961 that killed the entire US team, that's one of the first things that crossed my mind, like oh my god I can't believe this is happening again," said Logan.