Lexington files complaint against KY American Water for company's construction practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Lexington has filed a complaint against Kentucky American Water over the company's construction practices, the city announced Friday.

According to the release, the complaint states that "over the past two years KAWC’s construction practices in LFUCG’s rights-of-way have been conducted unreasonably, causing inadequate and insufficient service for Fayette County residents, creating disruption to commerce and traffic, and damage to public and personal property.”

The problem includes Fontaine Road, North Limestone, and High Street, but includes locations across Lexington.

“We have tried to work with Kentucky American on difficult construction projects, we have met with them, and we have repeatedly let them know that their work practices in Lexington are lacking and unacceptable,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “They don’t listen to us and they don’t listen to our residents. They have to listen to the Public Service Commission.”