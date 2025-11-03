Lexington Fire Department begins collecting toys for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For nearly a century, the heroes of the Lexington Fire Department have been helping collect toys for children in need for the holiday season.

“Our firefighters go above and beyond each year, collecting toys for about 3,000 children,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

This program is 96 years old, and not only does the fire department spearhead the campaign, but many of their employees can be found sitting on the floor in the days and weeks before Christmas assembling bikes and other toys.

“They show up in people’s worst moments. Most of what they respond to can be hard to process, and they do a great job with that,” Lieutenant Chris MacFarlane said. “These are good tears, we like to call them good tears."

Lieutenant MacFarlane also serves as the President of Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters. He’s been a big part of this annual drive for many years and understands the mission as well as anyone, which means he knows this isn’t just about the kids.

“Puts a lot of parents’ minds at ease. I’m a parent and can imagine some of the struggles we all have that time of year. Not everyone has it all figured out,” Lt. MacFarlane said.

This year’s Toy Drive will take place on December 20 at 2319 Woodhill Drive in Lexington. Parents must register for this event and can do so at the same location beginning Monday, November 10th (Spanish-speaking registration starts on the 11th).

Donations can be brought to any of Lexington’s 24 firehouses and placed in the blue bins if they happen to be out on a call when you come by. Winter coats for Devine Carama’s One Lexington Coat Drive and food items are also being accepted in separate boxes, but the toy drive is the engine behind this campaign.

“What that toy does is provide a child with happiness, and that happiness is contagious,” Lt. MacFarlane said.

For the toy drive registration schedule, click here: WWW.LFDFOF.ORG.