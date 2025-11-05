Lexington Fire Department deployed to Louisville to help with the deadly plane crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Following a deadly plane crash in Louisville Tuesday evening, the Lexington Fire Department was deployed to offer help where it was needed.

A UPS cargo flight, carrying three UPS crew members, that was supposed to fly from Louisville to Honolulu ended in a deadly explosion.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Warren says the moment they were told about the crash, they jumped into action to help.

"We have a unique item here in Lexington with a foam trailer that can support a large foam operation, which is what they needed. It's what they needed from us, so we gathered all of that equipment together," said Warren.

There were around 240 units of fire and police from across the Bluegrass at the scene, according to Warren.

Black smoke billowed into the air, stretching for half a mile.

Warren explains that first responders took every action possible.

"They were keeping a really close eye on the monitor readings of what is in the fumes, what was in the gas," he said. "Obviously, you could smell the jet fuel. There were multiple agencies that were monitoring to make sure they were a safe distance from everybody."

Lexington Fire is ready to jump back into action if more help is needed.

"Just support as much as they can. There's a lot of people hurting from this devastation. All the way through the responders that went last night, that were first on scene," said Warren. "Support the fire department, support those families in any way you can."

The NTSB says if anyone finds debris in their yard, to contact them immediately.