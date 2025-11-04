Shelter in place extended after UPS plane crash in Louisville near airport, injuries reported

UPDATE: Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Lawmakers are beginning to react following an afternoon UPS plane crash in Louisville.

"My team and I are closely monitoring the plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," said Senator Rand Paul. "We continue to pray for the safety of the aircrew, everyone in the area, and for the first-responders on the scene.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman also released a statement, asking the public to remain mindful of the shelter-in-place.

"Kentucky, let’s keep UPS and the community in our thoughts tonight," she said.

UPDATE: Nov. 4 at 6:15 p.m.

Louisville Police report that a shelter in place has been extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River. The public is urged to continue avoiding the area.

The FAA has also released a statement regarding the crash.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change."

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

UPDATE: Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has issued a statement following a Tuesday afternoon plane crash in Louisville.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport," Beshear said on social media. "First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.

Beshear later said in a post to X that the situation is a serious, and he is currently headed to Louisville.

The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 4, 2025

Original Story:

A shelter in place for a five-mile radius has been issued for the area around Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport following a plane crash Tuesday evening. Injuries have been reported.

According to Louisville Police, the crash occurred near Fern Valley and Grade Lane, and injuries have been reported. Grade Lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Critteden, police report.

UPS Airlines has confirmed that the plane involved in the accident belongs to the company.

The public is urged to avoid the scene, where fire and debris are present.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.