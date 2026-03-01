Lexington Fire Department hosts 2026 awards banquet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department honored and celebrated hard-working firefighters Saturday evening at the 2026 Lexington Fire Department Awards Banquet, hosted at the Lexington Embassy Suites.

The award ceremony, now in its 19th annual year, recognizes promotions within the department, retirements, and successes for individual firefighters.

Saturday's event was particularly special to LEX 18, as department Chief Derek Roberts co-emceeded the award ceremony with our very own Jennifer Palumbo.

The 2026 Lexington Fire Department Awards Banquet was a sold-out event, hosting 400 attendees.

See more photos from the awards banquet below: