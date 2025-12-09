Lexington Fire Department prepares for 96th annual toy drive to help 2,500 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An empty warehouse on Woodhill Drive will soon transform into a magical toy store as the Lexington Fire Department prepares for its 96th annual toy drive, expected to help approximately 2,500 children have a merry Christmas.

Lieutenant Chris MacFarlane, who is leading the toy drive for his ninth year, said the warehouse will be set up like a giant toy store where families can walk around with firefighters to select toys they think their children will like.

"What makes our program different from most is families will come in and walk around with a firefighter and pick out the toys they think their child will like," MacFarlane said.

The event will be held in five different shifts on Saturday, December 21st, this year, with roughly 1,000 families already signed up for the program.

MacFarlane acknowledged that recent economic challenges have increased demand for the program's services.

"With the shutdown, we knew we'd see greater numbers," MacFarlane said. "And we don't ask a lot (about) their financials or questions about their problems, we just say, 'we're here, not just for 9-1-1 purposes but for this as well.'"

The success of the toy drive depends on two key factors: community support and the dedication of firefighters who volunteer their time before, after, or between shifts to make the event possible.

"It's hard to buy toys these days, and you're right about Kentuckians wanting to get on board with helping people," MacFarlane said. "Everyone pitches in for a little sacrifice this time of year."

Beyond the registered families, MacFarlane said the department will help an additional 40 to 50 families who didn't sign up but are known to need assistance.

"This is because their firefighters know the community well and understand who needs this help, even if they are too proud to ask," he explained.

Donations can be made through the department's wish list or cash contributions via Venmo | Lexington FOF or Amazon.com.