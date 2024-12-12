Lexington Fire Department welcomes 19 firefighters after training completion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department announced that 19 firefighters graduated from Recruit Training on Thursday following the completion of the 26-week academy.

"Graduating from the recruit academy marks the culmination of each recruit's hard work and dedication to become firefighters" said Training Battalion Chief Shane Poynter. "They now join the ranks of our Department, ready to uphold their sworn duty to protect and serve the community.”

During training, a variety of topics were covered including certifications as Emergency Medical Technicians, Firefighter 1 and 2, and Hazardous Material Awareness and Operations, officials detailed.

The 19 firefighters graduated at the rank of Probationary Firefighter and officials noted that the probationary period will last for one year after graduation. They will continue to receive training and study for test related to their position as a firefighter for Lexington.

