Lexington Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team caught in action

(LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department once again sent multiple crews to eastern Kentucky to help flood victims.

Over the weekend, members of the department's swift water rescue team were captured on drone video wading through chest-deep water in Pikeville to rescue a woman trapped in a mobile home.

It was around four o'clock Saturday morning when Firefighter Jason Stowe and Captain Nick Bodkin walked a quarter of a mile in high water to try and beat the next wave of rain.

They not only rescued the woman but also her dog. "I found an empty tote in her house, and I put her pet in the tote and helped both to safety," Stowe said.

That was one of ten official rescues throughout eastern Kentucky."We had 25 to 30 evacuations where someone just needed to come across the water to dry land," said District Chief Chris Warren of the Lexington Fire Department.

LFD deployed multiple crews and watercraft across the state to help with rescue and recovery efforts."It's not something that sneaks up on us," said District Chief Warren. "We train year-around for it."

