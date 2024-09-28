Lexington firefighters deploy with Ohio Task Force 1 to Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Lexington firefighters are part of Ohio Task Force 1, who are currently deployed to Pasco County, Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Capt. Nick Bodkin with Lexington Fire said they've spent Friday doing water rescues and searches via boats, checking for structure damage and for missing or injured people.

Bodkin has deployed with Ohio Task Force 1 multiple times previously.

"Coming down here and seeing the damage and what people are going through it puts everything in perspective," said Bodkin. "We do a lot of training to get ready for this and it's nice to put that training to work to help those people."

Bodkin said right now they have no idea how long they'll be in Florida. He tells LEX18 they'll be there as long as they're needed.