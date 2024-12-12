Lexington firefighters prepping for toy distribution for more than 800 families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large office space on New Circle Road in Lexington is once again being referred to as “The North Pole.” Inside, firefighters from the Lexington Fire Department are working to make sure Christmas is magical for the more than 800 families who will be helped this year.

“Hard times happen to all of us,” said Firefighter Andy Carter. “If it happens around Christmas, we're happy to do whatever we can to try to help you out,” he continued.

As Carter spoke with LEX 18, other firefighters were busy assembling bikes and beginning the process of turning this office space into a toy store for Saturday’s distribution.

“We have about 620 to 630 firefighters, and I would say every one of them has done something,” Carter said of their contributions to this effort.

The toy drive has been a department staple for nearly a century. Even the distribution event will be a well-planned, fun time for those coming in.

“Christmas music blaring, inflatables in here and Santa, (make it) as Christmasy as we can,” Carter said of the event to hand out the toys.

Registration is required, and that process is closed for this year, but donations are still being accepted. The need is greater this year than it was last year, but donations have dropped off since the pandemic year of 2020.

“Take the family out, buy the toys and drop them at a fire station,” Carter suggested. “Come in and mess with the firefighters there, ask, 'can we see the truck, or hang out in the station,’ make it a family event,” he continued.

Carter said Lexington is a big city now, but maintains a small feel, and the fire department is part of that.

“As a fire department we still try to keep that community involvement because they're the ones who support us,” he said.

The annual toy drive is their way of saying thanks.

“It's truly about giving for us,” Carter said.