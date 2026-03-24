Lexington firefighters push new ambulance into service at the Cave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington announced the new Emergency Care Unit 13 is ready to roll, responding out of Station 16, known as "The Cave" on the city's southside.

The brand new vehicle is the first of five ambulances to be delivered this calendar year.

Mayor Linda Gorton helped push the newest ambulance into service alongside firefighters Tuesday morning. The ambulance was initially dedicated last October as the first addition of an ambulance to the Lexington Fire Department fleet since 2018.

Battalion Chief Derek Roberts said the department had been using a backup ambulance until this vehicle arrived.

He said this new ambulance, which cost the city more than $440,000, represents a significant investment in public safety.

"You're putting your money where your mouth is. When you say you support public safety, you have to do it with the purchase of these kind of apparatus. And it helps us all," Roberts told LEX 18.

Roberts said the ambulance has not been on a run yet, but they expect it to soon.

