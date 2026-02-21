Lexington fire confirms 4 adults, 2 children injured in structure fire

Update: Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed new details regarding a working structure fire at the Stone Bridge Apartments on Village Drive, including possible injuries.

According to the fire department, units were dispatched to the apartment complex around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, first responders noticed heavy smoke visible in the area.

The fire department states that the structure fire began on the second floor of the apartment complex and spread to nearby units. The fire was quickly contained, however firefighters were still targeting hot spots at 5:30 p.m.

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed that six individuals were injured in the fire and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two of the injured patients were children.

At least 10 apartment units at the complex were impacted by the flames.

Original Story:

Over 20 emergency units have been dispatched to a working structure fire in western Lexington at the Stone Bridge Apartments on Village Drive.

Photos of the incident reveal heavy smoke in the area and many residents evacuated from the premises.

LEX 18 crews are on scene investigating the fire.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.