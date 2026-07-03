Lexington firefighters urge grill safety as central Kentucky marks America's 250th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As central Kentucky gets ready to join the rest of the nation in celebration of America's 250th birthday, the Lexington Fire Department is hoping to avoid a slew of alarms due to accidents related to the grill.

"A lot of time we hear that on fire runs, people will say, 'I only turned by back for a couple of seconds, and I turned back around, and the back deck was on fire,'" District Chief Brett Gavin said.

Gavin knows this Fourth of July celebration has some added meaning, and he also knows what that might mean at backyard cookouts all over the city.

"Alcohol and common sense don't mix. So, you want to always have somebody on that grill," he stressed.

Gavin recommends keeping your grill at least ten feet away from your home so that, if a fire does break out, you have a better chance of stopping it before the flames reach the house. He also advises keeping a water source nearby. If you're using a gas grill or propane tank, make sure the gas is completely shut off after each use, and inspect the connections for leaks or damage before firing it up.

"Check the line maintenance just to make sure you don't have any gas leaks, or things like that. Even those little pinhole leaks we might accidentally overlook," he said.

But the biggest thing is to keep an eye on the grill at all times. Sometimes it's neglecting the easiest thing that can cause the biggest problem.

"Don't turn your back on a grill. We train our firefighters, not to turn your back on a fire, even if it's small," Gavin stressed.

