Lexington first responders celebrate Thanksgiving at the fire station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 stopped by Station 8 in Lexington on Thursday, where a 6-personnel crew was coming and going.

When they weren't busy on a call, they were quickly cooking and hoping to get things made before being sent out on another call.

"Family helps out quite a bit, maybe spouses and significant others are helping us out by preparing dishes for us before we come in," said Lieutenant Robert Mott. "Of course, we're cooking the things we can cook fresh right now, turkey's in the oven, preparing deviled eggs, small relish plates, and things like that."

Station 8 hopes to sit down around the table by 8:00 Thursday night.

Firefighters and EMS workers at the station work 24 hours on and 48 hours off, and the schedule does not change for any holiday.

Station 8, located on North Broadway, responded to around 4,000 calls for service last year.