Lexington flag football team set to take on NFL Flag Championships in Canton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington flag football team is making their final preparations as they get ready to represent an NFL franchise in the NFL Flag Championships at the end of this week. The team is Lexington East Elite, and they leave for Canton, OH on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Eulaun Beasley said he’s “just looking forward to the kids giving 100 percent, giving their all.”

“Executing our plays, knowing the rule book, know what we need to do,” are some of the things receiver and safety Nick Logan said the team is working on.

Primary rusher William McConnell said he’s prioritizing “memorizing plays, stopping goal line situations, making big plays.”

McConnell has been a playmaker on the flag football scene since he was six years old.

“I started in a YMCA league and then moved up to Frederick Douglass league and have just been playing it ever since,” he shared.

LEX 18 first met Lexington East Elite last December after they won the NFL Regional tournament in Indianapolis. By winning, the team qualified for the championship tournament in Canton. Now, it’s time to put months of practice to the test.

“I'm pretty excited,” Logan said. “I got trust in all my teammates, and I think we can go get it done. As it gets closer and closer I'm more excited.”

“I like to use the word nerv-ited,” McConnell said. “We're nervous, but we're also excited, so I'm happy. I'm excited to go there.”

"Nerv-ited," because Lexington Elite will represent the Indianapolis Colts against some of the best teams in the nation.

“It's the best in the United States,” said coach Michael Logan. “32 NFL clubs, we're representing one of them, so as we are good, I do believe that all the other teams are going to be as good.”

It’s a great way to showcase the football talent and young athletes in Lexington. It’s also a chance to highlight the opportunities created by flag football.

“Getting the spotlight on flag football is important,” Coach Logan added, “because there's kids out there that want to play football but maybe not tackle football and this gives them the opportunity to excel at the sport or even get better at the sport.”

The NFL Flag Championships will be televised this weekend. The games take place throughout the days from July 18 – 20 across various channels and networks. You can find the listings of when and where to watch by visiting here.